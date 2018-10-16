Lorenzo Neal has answered a question that surrounded him in advance of his junior season: Simply his ability to play a lot.

Whether because of necessity or increased stamina, the 315-pound junior defensive tackle has seen his snap count total spike. Neal's presence in the middle of Purdue's defensive front contributed to the Boilermakers keeping Illinois to just 69 yards on the ground.

"To me, that just proves how much progress we're making up front as a defense and the one thing we focus on the most and that's stopping the run," Neal said. "I'm not a guy that wants to come out of games and it's been a process for me to be at a productive energy level in that fourth quarter no matter how many snaps it’s been."

Last season Neal averaged only 41 plays per game and was almost always subbed out in specific passing situations. Through six games of the 2018 season, Neal has averaged 58 snaps per game and has been one of the more productive players on Purdue's developing defensive line. Neal said Tuesday he hasn't been looking at the snap count numbers because he can see in film review whether he's been productive or should have been subbed out on a particular possession.

"I know the coaches don't want that number to be too high but that's not my responsibility. I think a few years ago, I would've been the guy asking out of games because I was tired," Neal said. "What I needed to realize is being able to be at a peak when the game matters the most and being able to push through fatigue is as much mental as physical. Once I learned to push through mentally, I feel I've been able to feel fresh in the fourth quarter after 40, 50 or 60 snaps."

Neal currently has 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a pass broken up and a sack in six games this season. On Saturday night Neal will be key to containing an Ohio State rushing attack that averages six yards per carry when running plays inside from guard to guard, according to Pro Football Focus data.

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt smiles when he hears about Neal's 76 snaps of action at Nebraska on Sept. 29. Holt and his staff would love to sub Neal out to keep his energy level high for a critical fourth quarter stretch but don't have the experienced pieces to be able to do that six games into the 2018 season.

"I've been very pleased with Lorenzo's play and sometimes after he's in there a while it gets sloppy but we appreciate his effort right now," Holt said. "I'm sure he's out there right now when his knees and his legs aren't feeling the best at all. Trust me, we want to rest him. We'd love to rest him but then I think, ‘No, I want my best guy out there.’”

Holt laughed when asked if Neal has matured to the point he doesn’t ask out of games so much, as a veteran co-captain able to push through mental and physical fatigue.

"I think he knows Coach Holt and the rest of the staff need him out there," Holt said with a chuckle. "Quite honestly, we need to find some more depth behind him. We have bodies but sometimes he and I realize that we need our best bodies in the game."

Neal said Tuesday he took the criticism of Purdue's 0-3 start personally, especially as a co-captain. At that point Purdue was giving up nearly 163 yards per game on the ground and were near the bottom of the Big Ten in key defensive statistical categories.

"I know there were probably people out there that thought we were struggling badly and couldn't stop a nosebleed," Neal said. "What this streak means for (the Purdue defense) is our ability to prove that no matter how small, we're making progress and we're getting better. That's encouraging to see."