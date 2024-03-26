When Graham Harrell's Air Raid offense was humming for the majority of last season, it primarily traveled by ground as opposed to the air. Along with struggles in pass protection and a hobbled Hudson Card, that commitment to the run game was spurred by the success of Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy. The duo combined to rush for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Boilermakers in 2023, serving as the clear strength of the offense. It was the first time Purdue had a pair of running back rush for 700 yards or more in a single season since Mike Alstott and Corey Rogers back in 1994, which was three years prior to the start of the Joe Tiller era. "I mean ultimately we're an Air Raid offense, or a form of it, but the good Air Raid offenses run the ball. We have to compliment each other and I think we've said that from day one and the proof's in the pudding," Conard said. Heading into 2024, Lamar Conard's backfield will feature a new-look cast, but the visions of a well-rounded ground attack remains intact. With Tracy off to the NFL, Conard was in search of another running mate to form a 1-2 punch with Mockobee. The answer? Illinois transfer Reggie Love III. Love comes to West Lafayette after four years in Champaign, and coming off a career-best year with the Illini, rushing for 567 yards on a 4.9 yard average with four touchdowns in just eight games. All of those marks were career-highs and tops for Illinois last season. The in-conference move wasn't all that difficult for Love, who was looking for a new opportunity with a coach that he trusted, which he found in Conard and Purdue. "I love Coach C. You know, when I was in the portal, I just wanted to get around a guy that I know trusted me, trusted my talent and was gonna ask the best out of me every single day. That's what that's what I get here, so I love it," Love said. "End of the day, you've got another starting Big Ten running back. He's different than Tyrone, but the attributes that he does have, he's kind of a combination of Dylan [Downing], who's no longer here and Tyrone," Conard said. "Reggie's proven and I think from my standpoint it's just giving him the love and support that he needs to be the best version of himself." Now he joins Devin Mockobee, who had all the makings for a workhorse back heading into last season, but went through highs and lows throughout 2023.

The then redshirt sophomore led the Boilermakers in rushing with 807 rushing yards and scored six times on the ground. That, however, was marred by string of ball security issues resulting in seven fumbles on the year. Mockobee did close out the year on a high note, having one fumble in his last four games while totaling 373 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. The hardworking tailback will look to carry that success into 2024, while being the leader of the group in his fourth year on campus. The Boilermakers now form another backfield tandem, one that they hope yield similar results to that of Tracy and Mockobee a year ago. Each veteran runner is excited about having one another to lean on in the backfield heading into the fall. "He already knows what Big Ten football is about and he knows what you have to do and kind of just the the special intricacies of what comes with Big Ten football. He already knows, so he's already a trusted guy and he knows what he's talking about," Mockobee said of Love. "Knowing that Mock is an established guy, it takes a lot of stress off of me because I know I have somebody that I trust, somebody that made plays in this league, that can go out there and ball. So just having Mock by my side makes everything easier," Love said of Mockobee. Mockobee has grown accustomed to sharing the backfield during his time in West Lafayette, starting with splitting carries with the likes of Dylan Downing and Kobe Lewis in 2022, followed by Downing and Tracy last season. Having another talented back in the group doesn't faze the Boilermakers' top option, however. "That's nothing that I've ever had a problem with ever in my life. Because I've sort of been in that position, besides I guess high school my senior year, but I've always been sharing carriers with people. So that's never been an issue for me," Mockobee said. Beyond the veteran tandem, Conard has talented, yet unproven group of running backs, which faces more question marks following the outgoing transfers of Dylan Downing and Mondrell Dean. Purdue's reserves tailbacks do offer intriguing potential, however, in the form of true freshman Jaheim Merriweather and redshirt freshman Christian Womack as well as preferred walk-on Elijah Jackson. Merriweather was a guy that head coach Ryan Walters identified early in his tenure as a top priority at the position. Conard and the coaching staff ultimately did enough to land the Tennessee native, who is still developing, but has already flashed immense potential this spring.