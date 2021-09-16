Matchup Preview: Purdue-Notre Dame

Purdue is seeking its first win in South Bend since Kyle Orton led the Boilers to a 41-16 win in 2004. (AP)

Notre Dame rushing versus Purdue against the run

The Irish backfield features a pair of talented backs in Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree, but they have struggled to get the run game going in their two victories. A large amount of that blame, at least to date, lies on the offensive line, which has struggled to replace key contributors from the 2020 team which made the College Football Playoff. Freshman dual threat quarterback Tyler Buchner saw some action, and was effective with his arm and legs in the win over Toledo, though it is unknown how much Brian Kelly plans on playing him. The Irish average just 2.7 yards per carry. Purdue's new-look defense has excelled at bottling up the run so far, allowing just 3.4 yards per carry through two games. That number may even be inflated (or better said deflated) due to some success from UConn during garbage time in the Boilermakers' 49-0 victory. This will be Purdue's biggest challenge on the ground, however, as neither Oregon State nor UConn had backs as talented as Williams and Tyree.



Notre Dame passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan emerged onto the scene in his Irish debut, throwing for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the overtime win vs. Florida State. A finger injury plagued Coan in the second half vs. Toledo, but Buchner played well off the bench, completing all three passes. The passing attack has won Notre Dame both of their games despite not having game-changing wide receivers. Look for star tight end Michael Mayer to see the ball early and often and for both Williams and Tyree to see targets out of the backfield. Purdue's secondary comes in with confidence after it held UConn to under 100 yards through the air last weekend. The Boilers have yet to allow a touchdown through the air this season. The Irish are a much different matchup than what Purdue has seen so far, as Coan can extend the field vertically in a way that Oregon State and UConn passers could not. Secondary coach Ron English will have his hands full this weekend.

Purdue run game versus Notre Dame against the run

Coach Jeff Brohm was dealt a huge blow on Monday when he announced that starting running back Zander Horvath would miss four-to-eight weeks with a broken fibula. That leaves King Doerue and Dylan Downing as the only Boilermaker running backs with a carry on the season. While both ran with success against the Connecticut defense, it's hard to know what kind of success it can generate against the likes of Notre Dame. Brohm may resort to using wide receivers such as Jackson Anthrop or TJ Sheffield in the run game in Horvath's absence, or maybe even Led by former Purdue linebackers coach Marcus Freeman, the Notre Dame defense has been solid against the run this year, despite giving up the occasional big play. The defensive line gets into the backfield with ease, totaling 20 tackles for loss on the young season. Though the transition to Freeman's scheme hasn't been flawless for the Irish, the loss of Horvath is very significant and will be felt on Saturday afternoon under the Golden Dome.

Purdue passing game versus Notre Dame against the pass

Jack Plummer built on his strong start, racking up four touchdown passes in the blowout win last weekend. He continues to lean heavily on David Bell and Payne Durham, who each have three touchdowns through two games. There are quality options besides those two, however. Jackson Anthrop remains a reliable target, while TJ Sheffield and Milton Wright have big play potential, though Wright is off to a slow start in 2021. Plummer's mobility was a leading factor in Brohm's decision to name him the starter, and he has shown It subtly, extending plays with his feet to help move the Boilers downfield. The Fighting Irish defense forced three interceptions in the win in Tallahassee, though they were unable to come away with one versus Toledo. Safety Kyle Hamilton, and likely All-American and first round NFL pick, will lurk in the secondary and will look to make a big play to swing momentum Notre Dame's way. Plummer and the offense have plenty of offensive weapons to take advantage of the big play potential which the Notre Dame defense has proven to allow this season. The offensive line will have to do its share of work, however, as the Irish front has recorded 10 sacks through just two games.

Special teams

So far so good from the Purdue special teams in their quest to improve after a rough 2020. Kicker Mitchell Fineran is perfect through two games, and freshman punter Jack Ansell looks comfortable in his first year of football. TJ Sheffield's return from injury may be able to provide a spark in the return game for Purdue, though they've avoided problems in the return game to this point.

On the flip side, Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer comes in 3-4 on field goal attempts, though his miss came from more than 50 yards out. He is a solid kicker, having made all three of his attempts inside 50 yards. Punting has been no problem for the Irish either, with Jay Bramblett averaging over 42 yards per punt. The return game has been a non-factor for the blue and gold to this point.

Intangibles