Zach Edey is currently on pace to win the National Player of the Year Award for his second straight season as the #3 Purdue Boilermakers stand at 25-3 and on top of the Big Ten Conference.



Edey's senior season has gone similarly to his junior campaign with the 7-4 big man averaging 23.7 points per game, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks. He's shooting 62.7% from the field as Purdue looks to earn its second straight #1 seed heading into March.



It's been a remarkable story as Edey turned from unheard of recruit into the face of college basketball in his four seasons at Purdue. Purdue head coach Matt Painter told Jon Rothstein today that Edey would not be returning for a fifth Covid year next season.



Edey who entered the NBA Draft last season and made a decision in the final day to return to Purdue, will look to continue his career into the NBA as he's risen up NBA draft boards as he's shown improved footwork, mobility, and decision making as college's most dominant force.



It's not a surprising move as Purdue has 6 freshman incoming for the 2024 class, and seemed to be preparing for life after Zach Edey.