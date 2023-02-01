Orlando native, Derrick Rogers Jr., became the third wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class for Purdue after committing to the Boilermakers on Sunday night prior to National Signing Day.

Purdue is the third and final program Rogers has committed to during his recruitment. Maryland originally landed him in the summer of 2022. Rogers then changed course in mid-January and flipped to UNLV.

Purdue offered Rogers just a few days after he verbally committed to UNLV and moved quickly to land the Florida wide receiver. Rogers took a visit to campus over the weekend and committed to Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers shortly after coming to West Lafayette.