National Signing Day: Three-Star WR Derrick Rogers Jr. Signs With Purdue
Orlando native, Derrick Rogers Jr., became the third wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class for Purdue after committing to the Boilermakers on Sunday night prior to National Signing Day.
Purdue is the third and final program Rogers has committed to during his recruitment. Maryland originally landed him in the summer of 2022. Rogers then changed course in mid-January and flipped to UNLV.
Purdue offered Rogers just a few days after he verbally committed to UNLV and moved quickly to land the Florida wide receiver. Rogers took a visit to campus over the weekend and committed to Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers shortly after coming to West Lafayette.
Rivals rates the future Purdue wide receiver as a three-star prospect. Rogers chose the Boilermakers over offers from the aforementioned Maryland and UNLV along with Ole Miss, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Tulane and others.
As a senior at Jones High School, Rogers totaled 49 receptions for 920 yards and eight touchdowns while also throwing for a touchdown. During his high school career, Rogers had 93 catches for 1,647 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns receptions. He missed his sophomore season after opting to play basketball before returning to the gridiron.
Rogers will join Jaron Tibbs and Ryne Shackelford as Purdue’s true freshmen wide receivers next season in the 2023 recruiting class.
At 6-1, 170 pounds, Rogers has impressive speed and elusiveness that enables him to create big plays. He will likely be a redshirt as the Boilermakers are deep at the wide receiver spot, but could turn into a key contributor in the next few years.