"We gotta throw the whole kitchen, the house, the backyard at Zach Edey," were the words of Grambling State head coach Donte Jackson just a few seconds after his team knocked off Montana State in overtime to get the chance to play #1 seed Purdue on Friday night.



Grambling State had never made the NCAA Tournament in program history before this season. It's now won a #16-#16 play-in game, knocking off Montana State 88-81 in overtime.



Jourdan Smith and Antwan Burnett both scored 18 points, but it was Jimel Cofer that led the team in scoring off the bench with 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting.



Grambling did its damage inside, attempting just 10 three-pointer and making 4 of them while surviving Montana State's 13 of 30 three-point shooting.



Robert Ford III was excellent for the Bobcats, scoring 26 points and he was flanked by 15 points from Brian Goracke and 14 points from Brandon Walker.



But Grambling won the battle on the boards. The Tigers out rebounded the Bobcats 41-27.



Grambling took 66 shots and had 23 free throw attempts to just 58 shots and 15 free throw attempts.



Grambling will now have to take on the #1 Boilermakers in Purdue's home state, just sixty miles south of West Lafayette. Purdue is only the second program to have ever lost to a #16 season when Fairleigh Dickinson upset them last year 63-58.



Grambling will try to make history again in its first NCAA Tournament history while Purdue will look to avenge last season's upset and follow the path of Virginia, who followed up its #16 upset with a National Championship the next season.



#1 Purdue vs #16 Grambling State will play at 7:25 p.m. on TBS in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.