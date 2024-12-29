BYU transfer safety Crew Wakley set for official visit to Purdue

Purdue's visitors list continues to grow ahead of next weekend's massive recruiting period for Barry Odom and company. BYU safety transfer Crew Wakley announced Sunday morning that he would be joining the growing contingent in West Lafayette, taking an official visit with the Boilermakers from January 1-3.

Wakley began his career at Utah State before transferring to Provo as a preferred walk-on prior to the 2023 season. The 6-foot, 200-pound safety carved out a role for himself rather quickly, starting 16 games across the last two seasons. Primarily a strong safety, Wakley racked up 103 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Cougars.

Wakley held a 65.3 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus across 360 snaps this season, as well as a 69.4 run defense grade.

Purdue is set to overhaul its secondary from last season after losing Dillon Thieneman and seeing starting cornerbacks Nyland Green, Tarrion Grant, Botros Alisandro and Kyndrich Breedlove enter the transfer portal.

Purdue now gets a chance to wow the versatile and productive safety by getting him on campus, where it will try to fend off the likes of Iowa State, Memphis, and UNLV for Wakley's services.