New and improved Purdue offensive line has different mentality in 2024
The root of many of Purdue's offensive woes in 2023 stemmed from an offensive line that struggled on multiple fronts and was bit by the injury bug harder than any other group on the roster.
Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson and the Boilermakers are looking to put those struggles in the rear view mirror, starting with a newfound mentality coming into spring practice over the last few weeks.
"The mentality of the group I think has kind of changed a little bit. We're a little bit more physical, little bit more aggressive, maybe like just different ways we're going about stuff," starting center and team captain Gus Hartwig said.
Part of that shift in mentality is a result of a new look protection detail for quarterback Hudson Card that was molded by success in the transfer portal where four linemen were added. Along with that group came a pair of JUCO recruits and four freshmen.
The common theme among the incoming talent? Size. Ryan Walters has been vocal about beefing up the front lines, but Johnson thinks that can only go so far.
"We're definitely bigger you know what I mean, but bigger doesn't necessarily mean you can play too --- Yes, it's awesome being big, but I want good players too you know what I mean? In this game, I think it's so much more about athletic ability, and the ability to move my feet," Johnson said.
The new cast of linemen have created a problem, but its the type that every coach dreams of having. Too many starting level players, in the form of Corey Stewart, DJ Wingfield, Joey Tanona, Rod Green, Jaekwon Bouldin and Joshua Sales. That provides a sigh of relief for Marcus Johnson, who had to use a patchwork approach to his unit in 2023.
"I would say it makes it harder, but it's a good problem to have. I would rather have this problem than --- you guys saw last year how you know injuries was an issue for us. You know, you're kind of playing guys and patch working up a group and I appreciate those guys from last year. You know what I mean? Giving their all week in and week out, but to have those extra bodies in the room and it's a huge, huge deal," Johnson said.
Want the inside scoop on all things Purdue athletics? Get your first year of Boiler Upload for just $44 until Monday night!
Purdue returns a quartet of starters from last year's group, but there could be just one in the same spot with the shuffling of the front line and guys moving to different positions.
Gus Hartwig has all but locked down the starting center spot for a fifth straight season, serving as the anchor of the offensive line. Beyond the veteran starter, Purdue could have different faces at the other four spots in 2024.
Last season's starting tackles, Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa, could be moving to the interior of the line. Mbow spent his early Boilermaker career at right guard, but was bumped outside in 2023 to right tackle out of necessity. Moussa was the Boilermakers' primary left tackle each of the last two seasons, but has moved to guard this spring. That move could make for a more natural fit for the junior lineman.
"There's a lot better athletes on the edge. You know, you face rush ends all the time. They're a lot quicker, but on the inside I'll say it's more about strength and anchoring and holding your own," Moussa said.
Moussa and Mbow holding down the interior alongside Hartwig now provides a pair of Boilermaker transfers with the opportunity to start at both tackle spots. Of those candidates, Corey Stewart and DJ Wingfield stand out. Each have starting experience, albeit at a lower level of college football, but could find themselves starting on day one at left and right tackle respectively this fall.
The depth in West Lafayette has also increased in a big way, with Jalen Grant and Luke Griffin returning after splitting time at guard last season. Backup center Austin Johnson also has starting experience, filling in for Gus Hartwig early in 2023. Transfers Joshua Sales and Joey Tanona will both provide valuable depth, as well as JUCO signees Rod Green and Jaekwon Bouldin.
It is an entirely different makeup in the offensive line room, which features a strong mix of veteran and young players in the eyes of Johnson.
"I think it's a pretty good mixture of veteran older guys as well as a combination of younger guys that we got to keep cultivating and bringing along," Johnson said. "But it helps also to have that experience in the room."
Now that the group has fully formed, Marcus Johnson's focus is on development and building strong bonds across the group this spring.
"It's about just creating, for us, consistency with our fundamentals and technique. And not only that just continuing to create chemistry and cohesion. Because these guys are still learning each other too. We got to trust the guy that's next to us. You know what I mean, by not overcompensating and trying to do too much, and just trust the individual next to you," Johnson said.