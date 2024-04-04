The root of many of Purdue's offensive woes in 2023 stemmed from an offensive line that struggled on multiple fronts and was bit by the injury bug harder than any other group on the roster.

Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson and the Boilermakers are looking to put those struggles in the rear view mirror, starting with a newfound mentality coming into spring practice over the last few weeks.

"The mentality of the group I think has kind of changed a little bit. We're a little bit more physical, little bit more aggressive, maybe like just different ways we're going about stuff," starting center and team captain Gus Hartwig said.

Part of that shift in mentality is a result of a new look protection detail for quarterback Hudson Card that was molded by success in the transfer portal where four linemen were added. Along with that group came a pair of JUCO recruits and four freshmen.

The common theme among the incoming talent? Size. Ryan Walters has been vocal about beefing up the front lines, but Johnson thinks that can only go so far.

"We're definitely bigger you know what I mean, but bigger doesn't necessarily mean you can play too --- Yes, it's awesome being big, but I want good players too you know what I mean? In this game, I think it's so much more about athletic ability, and the ability to move my feet," Johnson said.

The new cast of linemen have created a problem, but its the type that every coach dreams of having. Too many starting level players, in the form of Corey Stewart, DJ Wingfield, Joey Tanona, Rod Green, Jaekwon Bouldin and Joshua Sales. That provides a sigh of relief for Marcus Johnson, who had to use a patchwork approach to his unit in 2023.

"I would say it makes it harder, but it's a good problem to have. I would rather have this problem than --- you guys saw last year how you know injuries was an issue for us. You know, you're kind of playing guys and patch working up a group and I appreciate those guys from last year. You know what I mean? Giving their all week in and week out, but to have those extra bodies in the room and it's a huge, huge deal," Johnson said.