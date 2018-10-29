After watching the television replay of the hit on Brycen Hopkins that caused the turnover in the fourth quarter, Jeff Brohm believed targeting should've been called, he said.

No targeting penalty was called on the hit by Michigan State linebacker Tyriq Thompson that jarred the football loose. The turnover was ruled an interception with just over 10 minutes to go in the game, as the Boilermakers were threatening to tie or take their first lead.

"You're probably asking the wrong guy but after looking at the television copy, I thought it was targeting," Brohm said. "I couldn't tell (in real time) where the shot got him but the TV copy showed it got him in the chin right with his helmet, led with his helmet and really, with targeting, is what you're supposed to not do."

The Big Ten replay officials declined to have the play reviewed for targeting after the turnover. Officials on the field called a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Spartans for taunting but the Spartans retained possession of the football.