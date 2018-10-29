Jeff Brohm thought hit on Hopkins was targeting
After watching the television replay of the hit on Brycen Hopkins that caused the turnover in the fourth quarter, Jeff Brohm believed targeting should've been called, he said.
No targeting penalty was called on the hit by Michigan State linebacker Tyriq Thompson that jarred the football loose. The turnover was ruled an interception with just over 10 minutes to go in the game, as the Boilermakers were threatening to tie or take their first lead.
"You're probably asking the wrong guy but after looking at the television copy, I thought it was targeting," Brohm said. "I couldn't tell (in real time) where the shot got him but the TV copy showed it got him in the chin right with his helmet, led with his helmet and really, with targeting, is what you're supposed to not do."
The Big Ten replay officials declined to have the play reviewed for targeting after the turnover. Officials on the field called a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Spartans for taunting but the Spartans retained possession of the football.
Other noteworthy items from Brohm's media conference
- With just four regular season games left, Brohm said he and his staff would consider playing more true freshmen but only if they're determined to be ready. According to the NCAA's new rule, a freshman who hasn't seen action yet could play in these four remaining games against Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana and still be eligible for a redshirt. Brohm said Thursday he's only aware of three freshmen who have played beyond four games this season: wide receiver Rondale Moore, linebacker Jaylan Alexander and defensive lineman Jeff Marks.
- Brohm reiterated that junior quarterback Elijah Sindelar is fully recovered from the undisclosed injury suffered in practice before the Missouri game in Week 3. Sindelar, who started the season opener against Northwestern, would be available to play this weekend against Iowa if Blough needed to come off the field. Iowa temporarily knocked Penn State starting quarterback Trace McSorley out of the game last weekend in the second quarter with a right leg injury but the Nittany Lions signal-caller returned to action before the end of the first half.
- The game time for Purdue's road game at Minnesota on Nov. 10 is being delayed due to the television network's six-day window to decide. The matchup in Minneapolis will not be an evening kickoff, though.
- Moore was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's best player and junior Markus Bailey was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker.
