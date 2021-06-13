After by-passing the position a year ago in recruiting, Purdue would like to land one of its priority tight ends for 2022.

One of them visited this past weekend, as the Cincinnati area's Charlie Kenrich visited West Lafayette a week after making a visit to Virginia Tech. No others are scheduled at the moment — a previously scheduled trip to Iowa State has been called off — though Kenrich will attend a camp at Ohio State this week.

"I think it's either them or Virginia Tech right now," Kenrich said of Purdue after the visit. "After both visits, I loved both schools. I just need to think about it, sit back and see how it plays out.