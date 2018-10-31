Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz in his weekly media conference

GoldandBlack.com talks to HawkeyeReport.com publisher Tom Kakert to get his perspective on the No. 19 (AP) Iowa Hawkeyes heading into Saturday's game. Kakert gives us his thoughts on the 6-2 start and some questions regarding the right thumb of quarterback Nate Stanley. Kakert also addresses problems he sees with the Hawkeyes' offense and why they may need to rely on its defense in the final month of the regular season.

GoldandBlack.com: Tom, is there any surprise that Iowa is 16th in the first CFP rankings and No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll despite having recent issues on offense? Kakert: "Who really would've thought that this would be a pivotal game in the Big Ten race for both teams at this point? It's kind of strange that this Big Ten West race has taken shape with four teams still justifiably make a case that they could end up in Indianapolis. It makes this final month of play very exciting." GoldandBlack.com: I thought Iowa was going to come back last weekend and win at Penn State. What did the first half (getting a 12-0 lead) and the second half tell you about the Hawkeyes? Kakert: "It feels like both of Iowa's losses this season were about the ability to close out games. You saw that in the home loss to Wisconsin and last week it was just about mistakes. To me, there was three key plays and all of them involved Nate Stanley missing a pass or throwing an interception. You had an instance where Stanley runs a great play-action fake and Iowa's tight end T.J. Hockenson is literally 10 yards beyond every Penn State player and Stanley overshot him. That's the potential of six points on the board right there. The interception late in the fourth quarter was a panic deal where they tried to call an audible at the line and Iowa's sideline was trying to get a timeout. Had Iowa been able to get that score, it's 31-30 Hawkeyes with two minutes left." GoldandBlack.com: The numbers suggest Iowa's offense has been better on the road (second in the Big Ten in scoring on the road) but you find that deceiving. Why? Kakert: "Here's the crazy thing: In its last two games, Iowa has scored one offensive touchdown. They had a 10-yard touchdown pass against Maryland and got a touchdown off a fake field goal this past week. Iowa's passing attack did perform very well against Indiana and Minnesota earlier this but I wouldn't think you'd call those teams great by any means. Last week Iowa did not score a offensive touchdown despite scoring 24 points where they had two safeties and a fake where they tossed it to a defensive tackle for a touchdown. They did have 350 yards of total offense, ran 88 plays and controlled the clock at Penn State but just could not get the ball in the end zone. It felt like when they had short field situations early they needed to get a touchdown so maybe Penn State goes away (but that didn't happen). They had to settle for field goals and Penn State hung around to allow Trace McSorley to make some plays late."

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is second in the Big Ten Conference in touchdowns with 16 this season. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports