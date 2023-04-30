A pair of Purdue offensive linemen entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on the final day of the spring window being open. Redshirt junior Jared Bycznski and redshirt freshman Cross Watson both entered the portal.

Bycznski and Watson become the fourth and fifth linemen to depart this off-season, following Spencer Holstege, Eric Miller and Sione Finau.

The third year guard, Bycznski, was previously a candidate to get playing time in 2023 with Holstege and Finau leaving. The 2020 recruit spent three seasons in West Lafayette, appearing in a total of eight games for the Boilermakers.

Watson was coming off his redshirt season after joining Purdue as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. He did not appear in a game for the Boilermakers.

Prior to the five departures, Purdue was already looking into the transfer portal to add depth to the offensive line. That pursuit will likely ramp up as four players exited this spring alone.