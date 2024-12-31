Pair of transfer wide receivers to visit Purdue this weekend

Purdue expected to host a top defensive transfer portal target for an official visit next weekend, per a source.
Purdue heads back to Mackey Arena as it rings in the new year.
On the eve of holidays and ahead of the New Year, The Old Gold Show is back to talk about Purdue's recent struggles,
Purdue is set to host a pair of recently offered defensive transfers for official visits, Boiler Upload has learned.
For three straight seasons, despite grueling non-conference schedules, Purdue has entered Big Ten play
Purdue expected to host a top defensive transfer portal target for an official visit next weekend, per a source.
Purdue heads back to Mackey Arena as it rings in the new year.
On the eve of holidays and ahead of the New Year, The Old Gold Show is back to talk about Purdue's recent struggles,