Purdue lands USC transfer wide receiver Charles Ross

Purdue football has netted its first wide receiver transfer of the cycle, as the program announced the signing of former USC and San Jose State pass catcher Charles Ross on Thursday evening.

Ross is set to play for his fourth team since 2020 after beginning his career at Nevada, before transferring to San Jose State for three seasons and spending 2024 at USC. Ross played in three games and had one reception this season, but prior to his stop with the Trojans, he had 65 catches for 856 yards and four touchdowns with San Jose State from 2021-2023.

After spending the last five years in Las Vegas and California, Ross now moves to the midwest, where he follows offensive coordinator Josh Henson from Los Angeles to West Lafayette.

Purdue now provides Malachi Singleton with his first weapon on the outside as it looks to rebuild the receiving corps heading into 2025. The Boilermakers aim to replace the production of Max Klare, Jahmal Edrine, Jaron Tibbs, CJ Smith, Shamar Rigby and others, who all entered the transfer portal this off-season.

Purdue now nets its 11th transfer portal commitment of the cycle, joining quarterbacks EJ Colson and Malachi Singleton, Christian Moore, Jalen St. John, Mason Vicari, Hank Purvis, and Christian Earls, as well as defenders defenders Carson Dean, Alex Sanford Jr., and Tahj Ra-El.