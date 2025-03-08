Playing offense on defense? That's the key for Mike Scherer's unit

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The brand new iteration of Purdue's defense is far from being set in stone, but the Boilermakers are already looking to establish their overarching identity under defensive coordinator Mike Scherer during spring practice. Fast and aggressive. It's a philosophy many defenses strive to achieve, but few master. Scherer laid out his vision for the personality he wants the Purdue defense to adopt under his watch, which revolves around playing fast and flying around the field making plays, while being calculated in doing so. "We like to play offense on defense. We're gonna come after you. So we're gonna come after you, but in ways that the guys playing behind, they can play fast and they can run to the football and everybody's eyes are on the football," Scherer said after Saturday's spring practice. "There are layers to it. We'll have layers to our defense, but we will be attacking up front and creating layers on the backside." The fine line of remaining disciplined while being an aggressive style of defense is something Purdue is all too familiar with, considering the results of last year's unit, one that was among the worst scoring defenses in all of college football. Scherer's goal is to eliminate the big play, you know, the ones that Purdue struggled with in 2024, forcing offenses to put together complete drives. Doing so allows for more opportunities to create game changing plays for the Purdue defense. "You've got to make a team work it all the way down the field. If they can do that, you got to go to the sideline, adjust your defense and be able to fix it next time. But, you've got to force them to. I'm sure you guys have seen many big plays, one play drives is what leads to letting up 60, right? So we don't let those up, we run around, we play fast, we got a chance," Scherer said. While it's still early in the spring, the Boilermakers is taking steps in the right direction in doing the things Scherer is expecting out of them. Scherer did acknowledge that his guys are learning as they go and going through growing pains at times with mistakes, but their aggressiveness is helping yield encouraging results in the early going.

"We got a long way to go, but they're playing hard. We're getting turnovers, so things that you like to see in the defense, you're seeing. But as you expect day three of practice, new team, new guys learning a new system. We make mistakes, but they're making mistakes and they're playing fast, which is giving us a chance. So I like where we're at right now, but we have a long way to go," Scherer said. That pursuit starts up front with a new cast of pass rushers on the field. Along with returning Boilermakers CJ Madden and Trey Smith, Purdue added Akron transfer CJ Nunnally IV and Michigan transfer Breeon Ishmail into the mix. When that group has the freedom to pin their ears back and play off instincts, Scherer says he's been pleased with how they've performed. "They've been doing a heck of a job. Like I said, a long way to go, but I think we're understanding the importance of getting a pass rush, getting sacks, getting takeaways, getting tackles in the backfield, and how that wins football games," Scherer said. "There's talent there. And when you can unhook the wagon, per se, where they're not thinking and they can just go run and be themselves, which is what we're trying to do, they're getting back there." Scherer has also been pleased with the amount of turnovers the Boilermakers' defense has been forcing this spring, one of which leading to perhaps the biggest moment of Saturday's practice in West Lafayette. During a two-minute drill at the end of practice, safety Crew Wakley picked off quarterback Malachi Singleton to win the battle between first team offense and first team defense. That interception ended up with the entire Purdue defense celebrating with Wakley in the end zone. It was an important moment for Purdue, as Scherer had been pointing to the Boilermakers learning how to win and relishing those instances. His defense cashed in on their next opportunity to do so.