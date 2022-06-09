Preseason 2022 Big Ten All-Portal Team
There is no denying the impact transfers are having on rosters. Just look at Nebraska.
Scott Frost has added 15 players via the transfer portal, radically altering the look and composition--and hopefully performance--of the 2022 Cornhuskers.
Not every Big Ten team hit the portal with the same gusto as Nebraska. In fact, Iowa has added just one transfer.
There are more than enough portal additions across the Big Ten landscape to build a good team. And that's exactly what I did.
|Pos. Name
|New school
|Old school
|
WR Jay Copeland
|
Maryland
|
Florida
|
WR Tyrone Tracy
|
Purdue
|
Iowa
|
WR Mitchell Tinsley
|
Penn State
|
Western Kentucky
|
OL Olu Oluwatimi (C)
|
Michigan
|
Virginia
|
OL Hunter Nourzad (G)
|
Penn State
|
Cornell
|
OL Vince Picozzi (G)
|
Northwestern
|
Colorado State
|
OL J.D. DiRenzo (T)
|
Rutgers
|
Sacred Heart
|
OL Chuck Filiaga (G)
|
Minnesota
|
Michigan
|
QB Casey Thompson
|
Nebraska
|
Texas
|
RB Jarek Broussard
|
Michigan State
|
Colorado
|
RB Jalen Berger
|
Michigan State
|
Wisconsin
|Pos. Name
|New school
|Old school
|
L Demeioun Robinson (E)
|
Penn State
|
Maryland
|
L Ochaun Mathis (E)
|
Nebraska
|
TCU
|
L Cameron Goode (T)
|
Michigan
|
UCF
|
L JH Tevis (E)
|
Indiana
|
Cal
|
LB Aaron Brule
|
Michigan State
|
Mississippi State
|
LB Chip Trayanum*
|
Ohio State
|
Arizona State
|
LB Wendell Davis, Jr.
|
Northwestern
|
Pitt
|
DB Tanner McCalister (S)
|
Ohio State
|
Oklahoma State
|
DB Jay Shaw (CB)
|
Wisconsin
|
UCLA
|
DB Beanie Bishop (CB)
|
Minnesota
|
Western Kentucky
|
DB Tommi Hill (CB)
|
Nebraska
|
Arizona State
|Pos. Name
|New school
|Old school
|
KR/PR Charlie Jones
|
Purdue
|
Iowa
|
K Chad Ryland
|
Maryland
|
Eastern Michigan
|
P Brian Buschini
|
Nebraska
|
Montana
