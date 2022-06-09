Preseason 2022 Big Ten All-Portal Team

There is no denying the impact transfers are having on rosters. Just look at Nebraska.

Scott Frost has added 15 players via the transfer portal, radically altering the look and composition--and hopefully performance--of the 2022 Cornhuskers.

Not every Big Ten team hit the portal with the same gusto as Nebraska. In fact, Iowa has added just one transfer.



There are more than enough portal additions across the Big Ten landscape to build a good team. And that's exactly what I did.

