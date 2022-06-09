 Big Ten | Preseason All-Portal Team
Preseason 2022 Big Ten All-Portal Team

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
LB Aaron Brule looks to impact Michigan State after transferring from Mississippi State.
There is no denying the impact transfers are having on rosters. Just look at Nebraska.

Scott Frost has added 15 players via the transfer portal, radically altering the look and composition--and hopefully performance--of the 2022 Cornhuskers.

Not every Big Ten team hit the portal with the same gusto as Nebraska. In fact, Iowa has added just one transfer.

There are more than enough portal additions across the Big Ten landscape to build a good team. And that's exactly what I did.

Offense
Pos. Name New school Old school

WR Jay Copeland

Maryland

Florida

WR Tyrone Tracy

Purdue

Iowa

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Penn State

Western Kentucky

OL Olu Oluwatimi (C)

Michigan

Virginia

OL Hunter Nourzad (G)

Penn State

Cornell

OL Vince Picozzi (G)

Northwestern

Colorado State

OL J.D. DiRenzo (T)

Rutgers

Sacred Heart

OL Chuck Filiaga (G)

Minnesota

Michigan

QB Casey Thompson

Nebraska

Texas

RB Jarek Broussard

Michigan State

Colorado

RB Jalen Berger

Michigan State

Wisconsin
Penn State hopes Western Kentucky wideout transfer Mitchell Tinsley can replace Jahan Dotson.
Defense
Pos. Name New school Old school

L Demeioun Robinson (E)

Penn State

Maryland

L Ochaun Mathis (E)

Nebraska

TCU

L Cameron Goode (T)

Michigan

UCF

L JH Tevis (E)

Indiana

Cal

LB Aaron Brule

Michigan State

Mississippi State

LB Chip Trayanum*

Ohio State

Arizona State

LB Wendell Davis, Jr.

Northwestern

Pitt

DB Tanner McCalister (S)

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

DB Jay Shaw (CB)

Wisconsin

UCLA

DB Beanie Bishop (CB)

Minnesota

Western Kentucky

DB Tommi Hill (CB)

Nebraska

Arizona State
* Was a RB at Arizona State
Special Teams
Pos. Name New school Old school

KR/PR Charlie Jones

Purdue

Iowa

K Chad Ryland

Maryland

Eastern Michigan

P Brian Buschini

Nebraska

Montana
Nebraska landed TCU d-end Ochaun Mathis, one of the biggest portal additions in the Big Ten.
{{ article.author_name }}