Another game, another 40+ point performance for Brownstown Central junior, Jack Benter. Jack Benter is a 2024 commit for Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermaker.



It's been an eventful few weeks for the Brownstown Central star. In the span of a couple weeks, Benter scored 98 points in two games, and then stopped a game entirely by shattering a back board with a two-handed dunk against Silver Creek.



I was able to sit down with Jack and his father, Dave Benter, who is also Brownstown Central's head coach and talk about Benter's season, committing to Purdue, and his season ahead.