Junior offensive lineman no longer with the program

As Purdue football begins winter workouts under new head coach Barry Odom, it will be doing so without a veteran offensive lineman. Redshirt junior tackle Joshua Sales Jr. is no longer part of the program, Boiler Upload has learned. Sales has one year of eligibility remaining, but that will not be in West Lafayette.

Sales came to Purdue out of the transfer portal a year ago after spending three seasons at Indiana. During his lone season in West Lafayette, Sales appeared in two games at left tackle for the Boilermakers, including starting the season opener against Indiana State and playing as a reserve against Notre Dame. That would be the only time Sales saw the field in a Purdue uniform as he dealt with injury troubles for the remainder of the season.



The Indiana native has played in 13 games across four years at the collegiate level, 11 of which came during his time with the Hoosiers from 2021-2023. He also started four games at right tackle for Indiana in 2022 before coming to Purdue.

Sales' departure from the team now means every offensive lineman that started a game for Purdue last season is no longer with the program. Gus Hartwig and Marcus Mbow are off to the NFL, while Corey Stewart exhausted his eligibility and DJ Wingfield and Mahamane Moussa both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Reserve guard Jalen Grant also entered the portal after appearing in three games as a backup.

Purdue secured portal signings from Jalen St. John, Giordano Vaccaro, Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari.