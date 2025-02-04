Purdue 90, Iowa 81: Postgame Video

Purdue picked up its 5th road win of the season Tuesday night, beating Iowa 90-81 in Iowa City. The win was powered by 31 points from Braden Smith, 18 of which came in the second half and Trey Kaufman-Renn with 26. Caleb Furst also had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

It was a big win for Purdue, as it assures the team will finish no worse than .500 on the road in Big Ten play. Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video.