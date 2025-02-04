Purdue 90, Iowa 81: Postgame Video

Purdue picked up its 5th road win of the season Tuesday night, beating Iowa 90-81 in Iowa City. The win was powered by 31 points from Braden Smith, 18 of which came in the second half and Trey Kaufman-Renn with 26. Caleb Furst also had 10 points and 9 rebounds.
It was a big win for Purdue, as it assures the team will finish no worse than .500 on the road in Big Ten play. Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video.
Travis Miller First Thoughts
Matt Painter
Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Braden Smith
