More: Edwards more comfortable on ankle, ready for impactful tournament | Fullerton's backcourt looks to test Purdue | Thompson's next career

DETROIT — Many in this particular Purdue group know what it feels like.

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016, No. 5 seed Purdue was shocked by No. 12 seed Little Rock.

So forgive these Boilermakers if they’re trying not to buy into all the love they’ve been getting as a common Final Four pick in brackets from national media and TV personalities.

They admit it’s “weird,” as Ryan Cline called it, to be on this side of the chatter, though. They’re accustomed to being the common first-round upset pick. They’re accustomed to proudly wearing the underdog label, even if a lot of times it may only be their own perception. They’re accustomed to generating fuel from any and all slights, even if only perceived.

But now? As a 2 seed in the East Region? And as a 20-point favorite against Cal State Fullerton for Friday’s first-round game?

They’re adjusting to this new treatment.

“It definitely is a change in the waves,” guard P.J Thompson said.

Cline said Purdue is finding the balance between glancing at the predictions and seeing, for example, former President Barack Obama saying Elite 8, vs. dwelling.

“This is the best seed that’s been under Coach (Matt) Painter since he’s been here. I feel like as a team we’ve earned that seed,” Cline said. “Obviously, our last game playing Michigan wasn’t quite the outcome we wanted, but we feel like we’ve earned this and we feel like we’re one of the best teams in this tournament. But every single team has earned their right to play in this tournament, so we’ve got to look at every team like it’s the best team we play all year.”

Dakota Mathias warned about getting wrapped up in projections because, well, they’re projections. He said opinions don’t produce results, specifically referencing Purdue losing despite being a higher seed just a couple years ago.

“There’s a lot of noise in this, a lot of predictions,” Mathias said. “We just have to stay with the guys in our locker room and stay focused on this next opponent.”

But they see. They hear. They know who’s saying what.

And either way, they’ll use it.

“Some people had us going to the Final Four. Some people had us losing early. It just depends on who you talk to. We’re not really worried about that,” Thompson said. “When we were sort of the underdogs, we played with a chip on our shoulder. But now, you play with a different chip on your shoulder — to prove yourself right, that you know you can do it. That’s how we want to be right now.”

— Stacy Clardie