DETROIT — Many in this particular Purdue group know what it feels like.
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016, No. 5 seed Purdue was shocked by No. 12 seed Little Rock.
So forgive these Boilermakers if they’re trying not to buy into all the love they’ve been getting as a common Final Four pick in brackets from national media and TV personalities.
They admit it’s “weird,” as Ryan Cline called it, to be on this side of the chatter, though. They’re accustomed to being the common first-round upset pick. They’re accustomed to proudly wearing the underdog label, even if a lot of times it may only be their own perception. They’re accustomed to generating fuel from any and all slights, even if only perceived.
But now? As a 2 seed in the East Region? And as a 20-point favorite against Cal State Fullerton for Friday’s first-round game?
They’re adjusting to this new treatment.
“It definitely is a change in the waves,” guard P.J Thompson said.
Cline said Purdue is finding the balance between glancing at the predictions and seeing, for example, former President Barack Obama saying Elite 8, vs. dwelling.
“This is the best seed that’s been under Coach (Matt) Painter since he’s been here. I feel like as a team we’ve earned that seed,” Cline said. “Obviously, our last game playing Michigan wasn’t quite the outcome we wanted, but we feel like we’ve earned this and we feel like we’re one of the best teams in this tournament. But every single team has earned their right to play in this tournament, so we’ve got to look at every team like it’s the best team we play all year.”
Dakota Mathias warned about getting wrapped up in projections because, well, they’re projections. He said opinions don’t produce results, specifically referencing Purdue losing despite being a higher seed just a couple years ago.
“There’s a lot of noise in this, a lot of predictions,” Mathias said. “We just have to stay with the guys in our locker room and stay focused on this next opponent.”
But they see. They hear. They know who’s saying what.
And either way, they’ll use it.
“Some people had us going to the Final Four. Some people had us losing early. It just depends on who you talk to. We’re not really worried about that,” Thompson said. “When we were sort of the underdogs, we played with a chip on our shoulder. But now, you play with a different chip on your shoulder — to prove yourself right, that you know you can do it. That’s how we want to be right now.”
— Stacy Clardie
'Deeper' now
Purdue’s playing all the same players it was months ago when the season began.
But though the Boilermakers may not be deeper on paper, they do enter the NCAA Tournament looking functionally deeper.
For one thing, freshman Nojel Eastern has been playing some of his best basketball of the season to finish the year.
More notable, though: Vincent Edwards’ late-season injury afford backup Grady Eifert a chance to start two games, then play double-digit minutes in a third.
During the final three regular season games, Eifert averaged 15.3 minutes. Prior, he’d gone seven games without playing more than six.
“It definitely helped me to get those minutes, to just play and get in a rhythm more than I could in those three minutes (before),” Eifert said. “Getting to play with that first group made me more comfortable and gave me more confidence.”
Eifert’s produced all season when given chances to, starting with Purdue’s win at Marquette — eight points and four rebounds in 24 minutes due to Edwards’ foul trouble — and most recently Penn State, the first game Edwards missed. Eifert went for six and four in that game, numbers that don’t reflect hustle plays that represent so much of his value for the Boilermakers.
“That first play where I got that first bucket (against Penn State) gave me confidence right off the bat,” Eifert said.
Matt Painter’s talked so often recently about “silver linings” and perhaps Edwards’ injury will prove to have come with one, then.
Eifert’s played well, as is Eastern right now, while Ryan Cline and Matt Haarms are known commodities off the bench.
Again, Purdue is functionally deeper.
“We’re still playing the same guys,” Eifert said, “but I think those guys are more comfortable.”
— Brian Neubert
Sitting out
Like many their age, Sasha Stefanovic and Aaron Wheeler grew up aspiring to play in the NCAA Tournament.
Both are physically present, but neither will get that chance.
The two freshmen are redshirting.
“It’s still an unbelievable experience,” Stefanovic said. “I feel like I help these guys every day in practice and I’m part of this team. It’s a big deal to be here after you’ve watched it from your childhood and to be a part of it, it’s a really awesome experience.”
Wheeler said he remembers growing up watching the tournament in middle school.
“I really look forward to playing in this,” Wheeler said. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”
It’s a dream that will just have to wait to be realized.
— Brian Neubert
Stopping By
Purdue practiced Friday morning at Henry Ford Academy for Creative Studies, signee Trevion Williams' high school.
Williams couldn't come to Purdue's open practice due to school, but did stop by its practice at Ford.
