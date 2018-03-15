More NCAA Tournament Day 1 coverage: Edwards more comfortable on ankle, ready for impactful tournament | Fullerton's backcourt looks to test Purdue | Notebook

Lasting Legacy video series: Vincent Edwards first, second, third installments | Isaac Haas first, second, third | Dakota Mathias first, second, third | P.J. Thompson first, second, third

DETROIT — P.J. Thompson probably will end up in coaching.

But his Purdue teammates had other career ideas for the senior on Thursday. When asked what position could be the best fit for Thompson, the answers were wide-ranging — and not entirely seriously.

Which was the point.

A good-natured Thompson weighed in on his potential job prospects during Purdue's open locker room session on its off day at the NCAA Tournament, the day before the second-seeded Boilermakers play No. 15 Cal State Fullerton.