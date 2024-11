Purdue football (1-10) heads back on the road for the final game of this 2024 season to take on the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) in Bloomington. The Old Oaken Bucket is on the line and the Boilermakers will look to keep it in West Lafayette for a fourth straight season. It will take a monumental stunner to do that, however.

Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, coaching battle and more.