#1 Purdue and Penn State are no strangers to each other. Before the Nittany Lions coach, Micah Shrewsberry, took the Penn State job, he was coaching under Matt Painter at Purdue. Shrewsberry is now in his second season at Penn State as the Nittany Lions host the Boilermakers in a semi-home game for the Nittany Lions in Philadelphia at The Palestra.



Purdue is coming off their first loss of the season, a 65-64 upset at home to Rutgers, and a last-second win against Ohio State on the road. Purdue's 14-1 start ties their best ever as a program. They are 3-1 in the Big Ten.



Penn State is 11-4 with a 2-2 record in the Big Ten. They lost at Michigan on Wednesday, 79-69, and lost at home to Michigan State in their first conference game of the season. They've beaten Illinois on the road and Iowa at home.



Purdue won both matchups last season, including in the semi-finals of the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has won 13 of the last 14 games against Penn State. Penn State has never defeated a #1 ranked team.



