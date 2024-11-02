Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green questionable vs. Northwestern

The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' Saturday afternoon clash with Northwestern in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Quarterback Hudson Card, wide receiver CJ Smith and tight end George Burhenn are all available after missing various games, including the last two for Card.

Cornerback Nyland Green was thought to have a significant injury, but is listed as questionable after missing last game against Oregon. The potential return of Green could give Purdue's secondary a much needed boost.

Starting wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette will be out, as well as Damarjhe Lewis, Jamarius Dinkins, Joshua Sales Jr., and Bakyne Coly.