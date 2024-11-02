Advertisement
Published Nov 2, 2024
Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green questionable vs. Northwestern
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
The Big Ten released Purdue's availability report in advance of the Boilermakers' Saturday afternoon clash with Northwestern in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Quarterback Hudson Card, wide receiver CJ Smith and tight end George Burhenn are all available after missing various games, including the last two for Card.

Cornerback Nyland Green was thought to have a significant injury, but is listed as questionable after missing last game against Oregon. The potential return of Green could give Purdue's secondary a much needed boost.

Starting wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette will be out, as well as Damarjhe Lewis, Jamarius Dinkins, Joshua Sales Jr., and Bakyne Coly.

Purdue Players QUESTIONABLE vs. Northwestern
Nyland Green

CB

QUESTIONABLE

Ty Hudkins

DB

QUESTIONABLE

Purdue Players OUT vs. Oregon
De'Nylon Morrissette

WR

OUT

Damarjhe Lewis

DL

OUT

Jamarius Dinkins

DL

OUT

Bakyne Coly

OL

OUT

Joshua Sales Jr.

OL

OUT

