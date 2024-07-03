Matt Painter and Purdue sent out a new offer to a rising big man in the 2026 recruiting class as four-star Shawnee Mission Northwest (Kan.) center Ethan Taylor picked up an offer from the Boilermakers on Tuesday.

Taylor has seen his stock rise over the last few weeks, adding other offers from Tennessee and Missouri in June, and now Purdue at the start of June. The seven-footer also rose to No. 66 in the 2026 Rivals150 June update after his spring with Mokan Elite on the EYBL circuit.

The Shawnee Mission Northwest product also took a step forward during his sophomore season in Kansas, averaged 10.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game for the 25-0 6A State Champion Cougars.

Rivals Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy said this of Taylor in March:

"On tape, Taylor shows the kind of athleticism, fluidity and instincts that make him an intriguing long-term prospect, even if the track record of production isn’t there just yet. Taylor could take massive steps from both a development and rankings standpoint in the year ahead."'

Taylor is still developing is offensive arsenal, but his athleticism makes him an interesting talent in the post for a program that has excelled in producing big men in recent memory. His defensive prowess stands out on film as well, showing the ability to block a shot from just about anywhere on the court.

Purdue has expanded its board in the 2026 recruiting class in recent months with Taylor now joining the likes of Jermal Jones Jr., Bo Ogden, Felipe Quinones, and Anthony Thompson as new targets since May. That group is in addition to prior offers sent out to Taylen Kinney, Jonathan Sanderson, Steven Reynolds III and Gabriel Sularski.