Jacobsen is a stretch five with the ability to shoot from the perimeter and has been playing for the JL3 Elite basketball team out of Houston, TX. Matt Painter's offer comes a few days after Jacobsen received an offer from Minnesota, Boise State, Illinois, and Xavier.



Jacobsen has been soaring up recruiting boards, making a splash by being named to the @TheCircuit's All-Peach Jam Underclassmen team a couple weeks ago.



Jacobsen is a 2025 recruit and will be playing at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Brewster Academy is the same boarding and prep school that former Boiler Aaron Wheeler attended.