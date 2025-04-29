Purdue bball conference slate reveals potential historic path for seniors

(Photo by © Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Purdue's seniors will attempt to win their third Big Ten Title in four seasons

It's starting to feel a bit like... college basketball?



While summer is just starting to threaten the midwest, and basketball remains months away, Purdue's Big Ten slate was revealed today.



Purdue's trip out west will involve less travel this season, and it'll have to visit some arenas that haven't been kind to the Boilers in the last few seasons, but a rivalry renews in the home and away and Purdue will get to play host to the teams from Michigan this season.



Purdue's off season has already been a winning one, starting with the return of Big Ten Player of the Year and 1st All-American Braden Smith. Matt Painter secured the entirety of his four starters from last season that didn't graduate including All-B10 big man Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer.



But Painter wasn't done there, going into the portal to add some people's top transfer, South Dakota State big man Oscar Cluff and a sharp shooter from North Florida.



Finishing off his roster addition, Matt Painter got Omer Mayer, a top-fifty freshman who had been playing in the Euroleague in Israel the last few seasons.



Purdue has climbed up preseason polls and looks like it might be the national title favorite going into the season.



But first, Purdue will try to win its third Big Ten title in four seasons. Let's take a look at who Purdue will have to go through and where, in its conference schedule.

Home and Away

Purdue will play just three teams at home and on the road: Indiana (protected rivalry), Iowa, and Wisconsin.



Purdue split its two season game last year against IU, losing for the second time in its last three trips to Assembly Hall against Mike Woodson. But Woodson is now out at IU and the Darian Devries era will begin next season in Bloomington. Devries can make a strong statement with his fan base by knocking off the in state rival that has dominated the rivalry for the last decade.



Purdue will get another new coach in its second home and away when the Boilers travel to and host Iowa and new head coach Ben McCollum. After a long tenure under Fran McCaffery, the former Drake coach will take his slow paced, grind it out philosophy to a Hawkeyes program that's used to playing run and gun. There's liable to be some major roster fluctations and struggles early, but McCollum was one of the hottest coaching names this season and will look to make good at his hometown school. Purdue has not lost at Iowa City since December 22, 2020 and has won the last four matchups and 10 of the last 12 games.



Wisconsin and Purde played just once last season and the Badgers went into Mackey Arena and beat the Boilers, 94-84. Purdue will look to get revenged against the Badgers, returning to Madison where it last played in Feburary 2024, part of a two game win streak in the Kohls Center.

All three teams Purdue will play twice are somewhat unknowns with two programs replacing head coaches and nearly the entire roster while Greg Gard has a lot of work to do to replace a lot of experience and points next season.







Home only

Purdue will get the boon of not having to travel to either Illinois, Michigan, or Michigan State this season. Purdue lost to all three of those teams on the road last season while only hosting the Wolverines and beating them handedly at Mackey Arena.



Those are also three of the favorites to compete with Purdue during the conference season and getting them at home will be a huge leg up for Purdue.



Oregon and Washington will be making their first trips to Mackey Arena as part of the Big Ten after Purdue traveled to both last season as part of its west coast trip.



Purdue will get to host another new coach, as Niko Medved takes over the Minnesota program from Ben Johnson.



Penn State got the best of Purdue early in the conference season last year and remained its best win of the season before finishing second to last in the conference. Purdue will get a chance to avenge that loss in the friendly confines of Mackey Arena.





Away only

Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers have all been notoriously difficult places for Purdue in the past. Purdue will have to take on that storm of red throughout the season without getting another shot of them at home.



Ohio State knocked Purdue off in the only game between the two teams last season at Mackey Arena. Northwestern has two straight wins against Purdue at home including against a #1 Purdue team.



As well as the teams in red, Purdue's west coast trip will feature staying in the state of California and playing at UCLA and USC as part of the Big Ten for the first time.



Purdue swept its west coast trip last year, taking down Washington and Oregon in one week. It beat both USC and UCLA at home last season.

History on the line