Devin Mockobee is one. So are Andrew Sowinski and Dylan Downing. Aidan O'Connell used to be one. Heck, even Charlie Jones was, too. And don't forget about Ben Furtney.

They all either are or were walk-ons. And each is playing a part in the success that Purdue (5-2 overall; 3-1 Big Ten) is enjoying this season. The six players are the latest collection of productive walk-ons for a Boilermaker program that has had its share over the years. (see box below)



"Well, we're fortunate to have all of them and they've all played a vital role," said Jeff Brohm. "Recruiting is not a perfect science. You do your best to get the best players out there, the best players available.

"At the same time, you have to recruit the next best crop. I do think recruiting matters at all times. Even when you're recruiting the so-called five and four stars, you got to get guys you think can play that are being overlooked and give them an opportunity."