Much has been written about the four Purdue freshman receivers: David Bell, Milton Wright, TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice. And, through four practices, the “Fab Four” has made an impact.

Leading the charge? It has been Wright and Sheffield, largely because they have taken part in all four training camp practices. Rice hurt a leg in the second practice and has missed the last two. Bell—an Indianapolis product and the most touted of them all—has yet to participate as he deals with a hamstring issue.

“I think they’ve done a good job of doing everything they’ve been asked,” said Rondale Moore. “They have done that, and some more. They all came from really good high schools. They are physically ready to play. They are smart guys. I think they’ll be able to make some plays for us this year.”

Moore has been dealing with his own hamstring issue that has kept him out the last two practices.

"He will be fine,” Jeff Brohm said of Moore. “He has had some hamstring issues. We are being very cautious with him. Rondale I would think hopefully (will be back) by the end of the week. David Bell, since he hasn’t practiced yet, I am not sure. I’d like to get him back by the end of the week, but I am not positive.”

The absences of Bell and Moore have allowed Wright and Sheffield to make an early impression.

“They have done a really good job so far grasping what we ask them to do,” said wideout coach JaMarcus Shephard. “And they practice hard.”

The younger players stay on the field for some extra scrimmage work after the full squad has left for the locker room. Sheffield caught Shephard's eye today in that late session.



“He took a screen and went 70 yards for a TD,” said Shephard. “He looked as fast at the end of practice as he did at the beginning.”

Wright also has impressed. In fact, he may be the best of the bunch to this point.

“He is a tough kid,” said Shephard. “When he came in this summer, you couldn’t see how tough he was gonna be. It has carried over to camp. He has been with the "ones" and the "twos" and he’ll stay there. He likes to work.



"He called me last night, and he had his girlfriend, and she was telling me the route concepts. He is a worker. He is going over the plays at night (with her). I was excited about that and fired up.”