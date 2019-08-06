MORE: Training camp coverage The long pass completions must stop. Co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter saw enough last year. "A year ago, we gave up way too many deep balls," said Poindexter. "I was taught a long time ago: You win games up front and you lose them deep. We need to stay on top and make (opponents) earn all the points they will score. Attention to detail. To that end, Purdue has installed some new schemes and become more detailed-oriented. "We try to get them lined up and then play hard," said Poindexter. "We have to tackle better, read better, there are a lot of things to improve on." The secondary has some sprung some leaks in training camp. But, for the most part, the unit has look improved and could become a strong point as the season progresses. The time is now. Game One at Nevada on August 30 isn't that far away.

"The game is starting to creep up on us now," said Poindexter. "We have to decide who will be the four or five guys we take to the game to play safety and move on from there. The reps will start to be cut in a week or so but everyone will get their opportunity."

Full-pad fury

Purdue practiced in full pads for the first time in training camp. And things got a little heated at times. In fact, midway through practice during a scrimmage, offensive tackle Grant Hermanns and defensive tackle Anthony Watts got into a fracas that morphed into a giant scrum involving a mass of players. Earlier in the day, Watt had a verbal exchange with running back Alfred Armour. Hey, it's training camp. It's hot, players get tired, tempers are short.



Safeties looking good

The defense appears to have had an edge over the offense through the early goings on in training camp. And the play of the safeties--Navon Mosley, Brennan Thieneman, Jalen Graham, Cory Trice and Marvin Grant( who has missed several practices with a hamstring issue)--has been key. The Boilermakers have a senior they can build around in Mosley to help lead a unit that is riddled with youth. To that end, he was named one of six captains earlier in camp. "It means a lot," said co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. "What he has meant to this program the last three years. He will be a four-year starter coming into this season. Just how he carries himself. He is one of those guys, knock on wood, I know will be at practice every day. He will show up, do his job. He is a good example for the young kids. I told him this is a big honor." Mosley will have veteran help from Thieneman back, a junior who is looking good as he comes back from a gruesome ankle injury suffered in the Music City Bowl. "It was a long recovery," said Thieneman, whose brother Jacob is trying to hook on with an NFL team. "Treatment every day, rehab, it’s back and feeling really good. I’d say it’s 95, 99 percent healed." Poindexter is counting on Thieneman, who has been running with the first- and second-team defenses.

"He played quite a bit for us last year, started three or four games," said Poindexter. "He is another veteran who knows what to expect from me and he knows the young kids."

Precocious Graham