Weekly Word: Officiating gaffes, football thoughts and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
REPLAY RELIANCE
I love replay.
Love it, no matter what sport.
I know this isn't an original thought, but my feeling has always been that if we can get it right, let's.
It doesn't bother me if it slows a game down, the replay taking a whole bunch of time. Hell, that's one more commercial break for college football to make money off, and thus one more opportunity for all of us to maybe, just maybe, finally find the catheter that's just right for us.
I digress.
