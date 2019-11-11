More: Purdue's 2020 commitments

Purdue's second bye week has arrived, and the early signing period's now just a little more than a month away.

At the moment, Purdue holds 20 verbal commitments toward Jeff Brohm's fourth Boilermaker signing class — his third full-cycle class – putting Purdue 24th currently in Rivals.com's team rankings.

Below, a look at some dynamics surrounding the class, as things finish up.