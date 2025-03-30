Purdue center Will Berg to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Purdue basketball has now had two players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since Friday night's Sweet 16 loss to Houston. Per a report by Jeff Goodman, center Will Berg plans to enter the portal after three seasons with the Boilermakers.

Berg was a class of 2022 recruit, choosing Purdue over the likes of Illinois, Utah State, Iona and UC Riverside, where he continued the run of 7-footers for Matt Painter and company in West Lafayette.

After redshirting his first year on campus, the 7-foot-2 big man from Sweden played in 36 games across the last two seasons. During his time in West Lafayette, Berg averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game, while shooting 79.5% from the field. Berg started three games for Purdue this season before falling out of the rotation for the rest of the year. His career-best outing came against Jacksonville in 2023, when he had eight points and two rebounds.

Berg will now look to continue his collegiate career elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the second Boilermaker to enter/plan to enter the transfer portal thus far, joining redshirt junior forward Brian Waddell, who did so on Saturday.

Purdue is looking to add reinforcements in the front court via the transfer portal, hosting South Dakota State big man Oscar Cluff on a visit today, as well as reaching out to Bucknell center Noah Williamson and Nevada forward Nick Davidson. Matt Painter and company are likely to bring in a transfer big, while welcoming back Daniel Jacobsen, who missed all but two games in his freshman campaign.

The departure of Berg now opens up a roster spot for next season, giving Purdue four as of the time of this writing.