Four-star forward and 2024 Purdue commit Kanon Catchings saw his junior season end Saturday night after playing in the IHSAA 4A Semi-State round. Catchings and Brownsburg High School were primed to make a run at a state championship this spring, but ran into what could be one of the best teams in Indiana high school basketball history, Ben Davis.

Brownsburg began its postseason run by defeating both Terre Haute North Virgo and Plainfield to win its second sectional championship in four years. The Bulldogs then followed up the sectional championship with a victory over New Palestine to win regionals, which was their first since 2008. The trio of wins clinched Brownsburg's spot in semi-state this weekend in New Castle.