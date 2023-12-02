On the heels of the 2023 Indiana high school football season, a pair of future Boilermakers earned honors after their senior seasons. 2024 Purdue commits Hudauri Hines and Spencer Porath were both named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team on Saturday evening.

Hines played both wide receiver and cornerback for Franklin Central this fall, but the three-star prospect will join Sam Carter's cornerbacks group in West Lafayette next season. As a senior, Hines had a career-high 36 tackles and added four passes defended while hauling in seven receptions for 79 yards offensively.

Porath is a front runner to be the IndyStar Indiana Mr. Football position award winner at kicker, but locks up this honor first. The two-star kicker was a perfect 7-7 on field goals with a long of 48 and was 44-46 on extra point attempts for Brownsburg this fall. He also had 45 touchbacks on 67 kickoffs and averaged 39.9 yards per punt in his first year as the team's punter in high school.

Three-star 2024 offensive lineman Jordan King was also named to the 5A Senior All-State team after his senior campaign at Fort Wayne North Side.

All three in-state products are a part of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class, which ranks 28th in the country according to Rivals with just a few weeks left until early National Signing Day.

A number of Purdue targets in the class of 2025 also earned a spot on the IFCA Top 50 All-State team in addition to the pair of future Boilermakers.

Four-star cornerback Mark Zackery

Four-star defensive end Mariyon Dye

Four-star tight end Brock Schott

Four-star defensive end Damien Shanklin

Three-star defensive lineman Tyrone Burrus

Defensive end Landon Brooks (Junior All-State team)