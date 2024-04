Purdue had a position of need after spring practice, as there was not a listed longsnapper on the roster. That need has now been filled as Ryan Walters added a scholarship longsnpper in Nick Levy from FCS William & Mary .

Levy has two years of eligibility and, being on scholarship, he is expected to start from day one on both punt and placekicking snaps. He was awarded a scholarship at William & Mary last season by Bills coach Sean McDermott.

Levy had a season that was exactly what you want from a longsnapper in 2023. He had no errors in either punt snaps or field goal snaps.

Who he will be snapping to is still a bit of a mystery. Bennett Boehnlein is the lone punter on the roster as a sophomore walk-on. Ben Freehill returns as the only placekicker currently on the roster and he was just 6 of 11 on field goals last season, but he did connect on his final three attempts of the season in the Bucket game vs. Indiana. Freshman Spencer Porath will also arrive in the fall and both kicked and punted in high school.