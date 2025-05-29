Purdue football announces kickoff times for six games

As the 2025 football season draws closer, Purdue's schedule is beginning to take shape. On Thursday, the program announced kickoff times for six games this season.

The Boilermakers will officially kickoff the 2025 campaign and the Barry Odom era in West Lafayette with a noon E.T. kickoff against Ball State on Saturday, August 30th. The season-opener will mark the first time the in-state foes have met on the gridiron since 2010, and the ninth meeting all-time, as Purdue will look to continue its perfect mark against the Cardinals.

The first night game of the season will come the following week, when Purdue hosts Southern Illinois in Ross-Ade Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The last meeting between the schools came back in 2014, which was a 35-13 victory for the Boilermakers.

After heading up to South Bend for a matchup with Notre Dame, which is a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, as previously announced, Purdue will begin conference play in West Lafayette with another 3:30 p.m. kickoff against USC. This will mark the first meeting between the schools since the Trojans joined the Big Ten last season.

The first known road matchup of the conference slate also has a kickoff time now, as Purdue will play at Minnesota on October 11th, with a start time of either 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.

For the first time since 2020, Purdue and Rutgers will meet on the gridiron, when the Scarlet Knights come to West Lafayette for a noon E.T. kickoff on October 25th. Purdue will look to secure its first-ever win over Rutgers in school history that Saturday, sitting 0-2 in the all-time series.

Rounding out the announced kickoff times on Thursday and the regular season finale, the Boilermakers will host Indiana on Black Friday, November 28th, with the Old Oaken Bucket on the line. Purdue will aim to put what was the worst loss in program history behind them against the Hoosiers in 2024 and bring the Old Oaken Bucket back to West Lafayette.