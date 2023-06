After kicking off the month of June with five summer camps and two weekends with a handful of official visitors, Purdue is set to see an increase in priority targets come to town as it looks to fill out the 2024 recruiting class.

That starts with six uncommitted prospects set to step on campus this weekend. The list of attendees consists of a trio of defensive linemen, a potential flip from a Big 12 school, and two other intriguing recruits. A pair of current verbal commits will also join the group. Boiler Upload breaks down each visitor and where Purdue stacks up in their recruitment.