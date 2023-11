After having to shuffle around the prior schedule following the additions of Oregon and Washington to the conference, the Big Ten has announced next season’s full football schedule with opponents and dates locked in.

Purdue will have another gauntlet to get through in the Big Ten, along with a pair of high profile matchups during non-conference play (vs. Notre Dame and at Oregon State). The 2024 slate also consists of road trips to Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan State and Illinois. Purdue will host Indiana State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon and Penn State, as well.