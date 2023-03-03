Purdue Football Set To Host Over 30 Prospects On Campus This Weekend
This weekend Purdue football is set to host a long list of 2024 and 2025 prospects on campus for unofficial visits. It will be the second set of visits in 2023 after the Boilermakers had a number of recruits in West Lafayette the last weekend of January.
As the dead period ends, the Boilermakers are looking to keep establishing themselves in the class of 2024 and 2025. Purdue will host several top-tier prospects, a four-star quarterback with ties to Graham Harrell, a group of top in-state talent and numerous others. See who will be in West Lafayette this weekend and which prospects are names to watch moving forward.
First Commit Ready To Recruit:
Indianapolis, Indiana native Hudauri Hines became the first recruit in the class of 2024 when he committed to the Boilermakers on January 29th.
The in-state cornerback is already working on recruiting his fellow class of 2024 members to join him in West Lafayette. He will be on campus this weekend for another visit and to potentially meet some of his future teammates.
Potential Commitment Candidates To Watch:
Early last week, Purdue's involvement in Marcos Davila's recruitment shifted drastically after the four-star quarterback de-committed from TCU. This followed offensive coordinator Garrett Riley leaving the Horned Frogs for Clemson.
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney said Purdue "could be the team to beat" in Davila's recruitment. Miami (FL) is another school that has been tied to Davila the most, but others could emerge as well.
Davila is a prospect that could commit sooner than later to the Boilermakers, given his relationship with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Purdue could land their blue-chip signal caller in the class of 2024 as soon as this weekend.
