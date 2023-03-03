This weekend Purdue football is set to host a long list of 2024 and 2025 prospects on campus for unofficial visits. It will be the second set of visits in 2023 after the Boilermakers had a number of recruits in West Lafayette the last weekend of January.

As the dead period ends, the Boilermakers are looking to keep establishing themselves in the class of 2024 and 2025. Purdue will host several top-tier prospects, a four-star quarterback with ties to Graham Harrell, a group of top in-state talent and numerous others. See who will be in West Lafayette this weekend and which prospects are names to watch moving forward.