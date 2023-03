The first week of spring practice during the Ryan Walters era has come to a close for Purdue. After months of undergoing several changes within the program, the Boilermakers were finally able to get back out on the practice field on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Several storylines stuck out to through the first three practices. It is important to preface, a lot can change between now and the start of the season in September. This was the first week for a brand new coaching staff and roster that went through a lot of turnover to find out how they work together.

Here is what Boiler Upload has kept its eyes on though the first week on the practice field.