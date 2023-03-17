After officially announcing Ryan Walters' first coaching staff in West Lafayette on January 25th, Purdue football is already undergoing changes at one of the on-field coaching positions.

Reports have surfaced that offensive line coach Matt Mattox has left the program, although the details of his departure have not been made public. FootballScoop's Zach Barnett and On3's Tom Dienhart were the first to report the news. Mattox was hired this off-season after spending three years on staff at UTSA as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Following the news of Mattox's departure, Missouri assistant head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson has emerged as the likely replacement for the Boilermakers. FootballScoop's Zach Barnett also reported this news first.

Johnson will be tasked with leading the Boilermakers' offensive line as spring practices begin this Tuesday.

Johnson has a history with Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, as the two spent one season together on staff with the Tigers in 2020. Before his tenure in Columbia, Johnson coached the offensive line groups at Mississippi State from 2018-19 and Duke from 2016-17. Johnson was on David Cutcliffe's staff with the Blue Devils for seven years before heading to Starkville.

During his playing days, Johnson was a standout offensive lineman at Ole Miss from 2001-04, earning All-SEC honors with the Rebels. He was selected in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Johnson spent five seasons in the NFL and one in the United Football League before ending his professional football career.