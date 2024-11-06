VIDEO: Katie Gearlds and players after 87-77 win over Purdue Fort Wayne

Advertisement

in other news

VIDEO: Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata pre-Ohio State

VIDEO: Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata pre-Ohio State

Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata speak to the media ahead of the Boilers’ trip to Ohio State this weekend.

 • Dub Jellison
Landon Brooks talks recent visit, staying committed to Boilermakers

Landon Brooks talks recent visit, staying committed to Boilermakers

Purdue defensive end commit Landon Brooks talks game day visit, staying committed to Boilers and more.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Matt Painter gives his players a rally cry 'A new season started'

Matt Painter gives his players a rally cry 'A new season started'

Painter has a message for his big three: 'This is a new season.'

 • Casey Bartley
Purdue lands commitment from 2025 linebacker Kimar Nelson

Purdue lands commitment from 2025 linebacker Kimar Nelson

Purdue football has added to its 2025 recruiting class, landing 2025 linebacker Kimar Nelson.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi post-game media videos

Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi post-game media videos

A sloppy win, but still a win, Purdue's players and coaches met with media after the game to discuss Purdue's 90-73 win.

 • Casey Bartley

in other news

VIDEO: Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata pre-Ohio State

VIDEO: Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata pre-Ohio State

Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata speak to the media ahead of the Boilers’ trip to Ohio State this weekend.

 • Dub Jellison
Landon Brooks talks recent visit, staying committed to Boilermakers

Landon Brooks talks recent visit, staying committed to Boilermakers

Purdue defensive end commit Landon Brooks talks game day visit, staying committed to Boilers and more.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Matt Painter gives his players a rally cry 'A new season started'

Matt Painter gives his players a rally cry 'A new season started'

Painter has a message for his big three: 'This is a new season.'

 • Casey Bartley
Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds and players after 87-77 win over Purdue Fort Wayne
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Purdue women’s basketball’s 87-77 win over Purdue Fort Wayne, Katie Gearlds, Destini Lombard and Lana McCarthy talk about the season opener.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Purdue
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS