VIDEO: Katie Gearlds and players after 87-77 win over Purdue Fort Wayne

VIDEO: Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata pre-Ohio State
Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata speak to the media ahead of the Boilers’ trip to Ohio State this weekend.
Landon Brooks talks recent visit, staying committed to Boilermakers
Purdue defensive end commit Landon Brooks talks game day visit, staying committed to Boilers and more.
Matt Painter gives his players a rally cry 'A new season started'
Painter has a message for his big three: 'This is a new season.'
Purdue lands commitment from 2025 linebacker Kimar Nelson
Purdue football has added to its 2025 recruiting class, landing 2025 linebacker Kimar Nelson.
Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi post-game media videos
A sloppy win, but still a win, Purdue's players and coaches met with media after the game to discuss Purdue's 90-73 win.
Following Purdue women’s basketball’s 87-77 win over Purdue Fort Wayne, Katie Gearlds, Destini Lombard and Lana McCarthy talk about the season opener.
