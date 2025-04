Purdue football is set to conduct its second and final scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning in West Lafayette and will have a number of top targets in the 2026 and 2027 classes on tap for the day.

That list includes two priority defensive back targets, a top 110 recruit in the 2026 class, one of the top in-state 2026 prospects, and a number of recruits on offer watch. Boiler Upload has you covered with the top prospects set to be in attendance for Saturday.