Purdue freshman shines at NCAA Championships

Freshman Supapon Amornchaichan had himself a week in Carlsbad as part of Purdue's trip to the NCAA Championships in Men's Golf.



After Purdue as a team failed to make the match play portion of the championships after three days of competition, all eyes turned towards Purdue's freshman Supapon Amornchaichan who would get his first top-10 finish on the biggest stage.



Amornchaichan started the trip with a 73 (+1) before firing off a 69 (-3) to put him in position to challenge for the individual championship. Amornchaichan continued his sturdy play, firing an even par round on the third day to put himself in the top-10 going into the fourth and final round.



"Obviously, it was a tremendous week for Supapon and he was impressive during all four rounds, but especially today," said head coach Andrew Sapp. "To be paired with the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and the defending National Champion and to perform the way he did was outstanding."

The 72-hole total of 3-under and tied for ninth finish was the best finish in the modern era for a Purdue player and the best since 1961 overall.

Amornchaichan finished as the low freshmen in the NCAA Championships.

This was Purdue's second straight trip to the NCAA Championships and with freshman Amornchaichan, and sophomore Sam Easterbrook, both set to return after competing in the Championships this weekend, Sapp's program looks to be in good hands heading into next season.