Purdue continues its run on commitments over the last several days as another quarterback is headed for West Lafayette. 2023 quarterback Jake Wilson announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via social media on Tuesday night. Wilson will be a preferred walk-on with the Boilermakers starting this fall.

The incoming freshman joins Christian Womack, Bennett Meredith and Luke Griffin as the fourth commitment in the last three days for the Boilermakers.

Wilson was on campus last weekend for an official visit and now commits to Ryan Walters and Purdue. He was previously slated to join North Texas as a walk-on before reopening his recruitment.

The Byron Nelson product put up big time number during his high school career in Texas. Wilson threw for 4,100 yards with 50 touchdowns and only four interceptions as a senior and was named the 4-6A O-POY twice in high school.

The 6'2" quarterback also ran for 407 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 2022, which likely appealed to the dual-threat quarterback offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is searching for to join his Air Raid offense.

Wilson, along with fellow recent commit Bennett Meredith, add to the depth of the Boilermakers' quarterback room heading into 2023. The incoming tandem joins the likes of Ryan Browne, Kyle Adams and Christian Gelov, who are set to be reserves behind star quarterback Hudson Card next season.

Purdue's 2023 recruiting class now sits at 18 following the commitment of the Texas native.