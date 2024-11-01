Purdue great Stephanie White to be new Indiana Fever head coach

Advertisement

in other news

Quick thoughts | Purdue 99, Grand Valley State 41 (Exhibition Game)

Quick thoughts | Purdue 99, Grand Valley State 41 (Exhibition Game)

Purdue finishes its exhibition with a route in Mackey.

 • Casey Bartley
Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week

Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week

Ryan Walters look to add new wrinkles after setting foundation for new-look Purdue offense after the bye week.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Will Heldt and Cole Brevard pre-Northwestern media availability

VIDEO: Will Heldt and Cole Brevard pre-Northwestern media availability

Purdue defenders Will Heldt and Cole Brevard meet with the media ahead of Saturday’s clash with Northwestern.

Forums content
 • Dub Jellison
Takeaways from Purdue's 101-50 exhibition win over Indiana Tech

Takeaways from Purdue's 101-50 exhibition win over Indiana Tech

Purdue women's basketball handled business in its exhibition matchup with Indiana Tech on Tuesday night.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue women mix and match lineups in exhibition win

Purdue women mix and match lineups in exhibition win

Several newcomers made fresh marks on Mackey Arena hardwood in Purdue's first action of the season.

 • Israel Schuman

in other news

Quick thoughts | Purdue 99, Grand Valley State 41 (Exhibition Game)

Quick thoughts | Purdue 99, Grand Valley State 41 (Exhibition Game)

Purdue finishes its exhibition with a route in Mackey.

 • Casey Bartley
Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week

Ever-changing Purdue offense could unveil new wrinkles after bye week

Ryan Walters look to add new wrinkles after setting foundation for new-look Purdue offense after the bye week.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Will Heldt and Cole Brevard pre-Northwestern media availability

VIDEO: Will Heldt and Cole Brevard pre-Northwestern media availability

Purdue defenders Will Heldt and Cole Brevard meet with the media ahead of Saturday’s clash with Northwestern.

Forums content
 • Dub Jellison
Advertisement
Published Nov 1, 2024
Purdue great Stephanie White to be new Indiana Fever head coach
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Stephanie White is back in Indiana. The former Purdue All-American and National Champion is set to become the next head coach of the Indiana Fever, per a report by ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

The move comes just days after the Fever fired Christie Sides, which was preceded by White’s departure from her now former post as head coach of the Connecticut Sun. During her two seasons with the Sun, White held a 55-25 record, reaching the WNBA semifinals both years, where she won WNBA Coach of the Year honors in 2023.

Prior to her stint with the Sun, White served as head coach at Vanderbilt from 2016-2021, where she went 64-97 before being fired.

White now takes the reins of a rising team in Indianapolis, one headlined by superstar Caitlin Clark, along with WNBA All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The Clark effect made the Indiana job an enticing one, and one that has now been scooped up by White.

The Fever are coming off their first WNBA playoff appearance since White’s last season as head coach of the franchise in 2016. She also won a WNBA Championship with the Fever as an assistant coach in 2012.

White went down, in many people’s eyes, as the greatest player in Purdue women’s basketball history. White earned National Player of the Year honors in 1999, coinciding with Purdue’s first and only National Championship in program history.

The former Indiana Miss Basketball winner and Purdue legend now returns to her home state in an effort to bring the Fever back to a WNBA title.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Purdue
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS