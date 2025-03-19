Purdue guard Jayla Smith enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Purdue senior guard Jayla Smith will look to continue her playing career elsewhere, announcing that she will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after four years in West Lafayette.

Smith came to Purdue as a touted recruit in the 2021 class, starring for Lawrence North (Ind.) in high school and won the 2021 Indiana Miss Basketball award as a senior.

The Indianapolis native played in 94 career games for the Boilermakers over the last four years, including five starts for Katie Gearlds. Smith averaged 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 40% from the field and 26.8% from three-point range.

Her best year came as a sophomore in 2022-23, where she averaged 7.8 points and shot 45.5% from the field. Smith's marquee moment as a Boilermaker came in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament, when she hit a game-winner against Wisconsin, which clinched Purdue's first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season.

Smith's minutes decreased the following year and she missed all but two games during her senior campaign in 2024-25.

Smith becomes the third Boilermaker to enter the transfer portal following Purdue's 10-19 season, joining Amiyah Reynolds and Mila Reynolds, who announced their intentions last week. Purdue has nine scholarships taken ahead of next season, opening up six potential spots for next season, as Gearlds and company venture into the transfer portal this off-season.