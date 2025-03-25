Purdue guard Jordyn Poole entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

One of Purdue's young and talented guards is set to hit the open market, as freshman point guard Jordyn Poole is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Indiana Miss Basketball runner-up and Indiana All-Star headlined Purdue's recruiting class just a year ago after starring for Fort Wayne Snider during her standout high school career.

Poole's one year stay in West Lafayette was marred by injury, however, after sustaining a stress fracture last summer. The ailment leaked into the season, as Poole missed the first ten games of the season before making her collegiate debut against Miami (OH) in mid-December. After playing in eight games, Poole missed the rest of the season.

During her eight games, the 5-foot-7 rookie averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 28% from the field. She has highs of seven points and three assists on two occasions, against Iowa and Washington.

Poole's departure marks the fifth transfer out of the program for the Boilermakers this off-season, as she joins Sophie Swanson, Mila and Amiyah Reynolds, and Jayla Smith.

Katie Gearlds and company now have six players on the books for next season, as of the time of this writing, Kendall Puryear, Lana McCarthy, McKenna Layden and Rashunda Jones. Freshmen Avery Gordon and Keona Douwstra are also entering the mix this summer.

Purdue has eight nine scholarships at its disposal this off-season, making for a potentially eventful transfer portal period once again in West Lafayette.