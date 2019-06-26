It was in early February in Mackey Arena that Purdue turned a 13-point second-half deficit into a 10-point win against Minnesota, one of those games that illustrated what made the Boilermakers' improbable Big Ten title possible: Their survival instinct in the face of would-be eliminator-type losses.

On this day, they won an exhausting outcome despite their best player and All-American, Carsen Edwards, missing 14 of the 20 shots he took, and all but one of his nine threes.

It wasn't his finest hour, and Matt Haarms knew it while he spoke at the post-game press conference, or rather spoke up, interjecting into a question fielded by classmate Nojel Eastern about Purdue's guards' struggles to crow-bar in a positive sentiment about Edwards' "maturity" amidst his shooting struggles.

It was Haarms speaking to the media — or rather everyone, by way of the media — but he was probably speaking as much to an audience of one back in Purdue's locker room.

“It’s just making sure I was defending my guy because I knew what people were going to be saying about him," Haarms says now. "He had one bad game, it was bad enough that he had two in a row. The whole world was coming for him. So I wanted make sure he, and everyone, knew I was still behind him. He was our best player. He was the guy. I wanted my voice to be the voice of everybody. We were all still standing behind him.

“I just wanted him to hear that we were all behind him and I said the exact same thing to him in the locker room: 'Hey, not your best game of shooting the basketball but he’s still out there, he still seemed (engaged). … It’s gonna be like that this year as well. You know guys are gonna have lesser games and I’m going to be right there talking to them about the things that were going wrong, the things that they can improve for next time.”

That whole anecdote puts a face on Purdue's new generation of leadership.

The Boilermakers, on paper, are young this season, but particularly in Haarms and Nojel Eastern, their two juniors, they should not wont for productively influential and strong personalities.